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HAWX: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

46.07 USD 0.32 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HAWX exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.86 and at a high of 46.12.

Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HAWX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HAWX stock price today?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock is priced at 46.07 today. It trades within 45.86 - 46.12, yesterday's close was 45.75, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of HAWX shows these updates.

Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is currently valued at 46.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.34% and USD. View the chart live to track HAWX movements.

How to buy HAWX stock?

You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 46.07. Orders are usually placed near 46.07 or 46.37, while 22 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow HAWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HAWX stock?

Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.15 - 47.40 and current price 46.07. Many compare 2.22% and 7.21% before placing orders at 46.07 or 46.37. Explore the HAWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the past year was 47.40. Within 36.15 - 47.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) over the year was 36.15. Comparing it with the current 46.07 and 36.15 - 47.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HAWX stock split?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.75, and 27.34% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.86 46.12
Year Range
36.15 47.40
Previous Close
45.75
Open
46.12
Bid
46.07
Ask
46.37
Low
45.86
High
46.12
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
2.22%
6 Months Change
7.21%
Year Change
27.34%
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