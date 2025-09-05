QuotesSections
Currencies / GWRE
Back to US Stock Market

GWRE: Guidewire Software Inc

241.74 USD 9.69 (3.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GWRE exchange rate has changed by -3.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 240.35 and at a high of 249.40.

Follow Guidewire Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GWRE News

Daily Range
240.35 249.40
Year Range
165.08 272.60
Previous Close
251.43
Open
249.31
Bid
241.74
Ask
242.04
Low
240.35
High
249.40
Volume
1.113 K
Daily Change
-3.85%
Month Change
12.79%
6 Months Change
28.98%
Year Change
32.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%