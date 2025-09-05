Currencies / GWRE
GWRE: Guidewire Software Inc
241.74 USD 9.69 (3.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GWRE exchange rate has changed by -3.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 240.35 and at a high of 249.40.
Follow Guidewire Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
240.35 249.40
Year Range
165.08 272.60
- Previous Close
- 251.43
- Open
- 249.31
- Bid
- 241.74
- Ask
- 242.04
- Low
- 240.35
- High
- 249.40
- Volume
- 1.113 K
- Daily Change
- -3.85%
- Month Change
- 12.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.98%
- Year Change
- 32.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%