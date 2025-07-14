Currencies / GWAV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GWAV: Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc
6.30 USD 0.31 (4.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GWAV exchange rate has changed by -4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.25 and at a high of 6.68.
Follow Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWAV News
- Greenwave stock falls after additional Nasdaq delinquency notice
- Greenwave Technology Solutions receives second Nasdaq delinquency notice
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Greenwave Technology Solutions announces 1-for-110 reverse stock split
- Greenwave Technology Solutions sets date for 2025 annual shareholder meeting
Daily Range
6.25 6.68
Year Range
0.07 10.39
- Previous Close
- 6.61
- Open
- 6.65
- Bid
- 6.30
- Ask
- 6.60
- Low
- 6.25
- High
- 6.68
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- -4.69%
- Month Change
- -5.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 2525.00%
- Year Change
- 1400.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%