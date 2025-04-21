Currencies / GURE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GURE: Gulf Resources Inc
0.70 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GURE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.67 and at a high of 0.73.
Follow Gulf Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GURE News
- Gulf Resources Sales Jump 250 Percent
- Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
Daily Range
0.67 0.73
Year Range
0.51 1.47
- Previous Close
- 0.70
- Open
- 0.73
- Bid
- 0.70
- Ask
- 1.00
- Low
- 0.67
- High
- 0.73
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.41%
- Year Change
- -26.32%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev