GTEN: Gores Holdings X, Inc.

10.3300 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GTEN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.3300 and at a high of 10.3300.

Follow Gores Holdings X, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

Daily Range
10.3300 10.3300
Year Range
10.1300 10.5300
Previous Close
10.3300
Open
10.3300
Bid
10.3300
Ask
10.3330
Low
10.3300
High
10.3300
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
1.18%
Year Change
-1.62%
12 December, Friday
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
414
Fcst
Prev
413
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
549
20:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev