GTEN: Gores Holdings X, Inc.
GTEN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.3300 and at a high of 10.3300.
Follow Gores Holdings X, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTEN stock price today?
Gores Holdings X, Inc. stock is priced at 10.3300 today. It trades within 10.3300 - 10.3300, yesterday's close was 10.3300, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GTEN shows these updates.
Does Gores Holdings X, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Gores Holdings X, Inc. is currently valued at 10.3300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.62% and USD. View the chart live to track GTEN movements.
How to buy GTEN stock?
You can buy Gores Holdings X, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.3300. Orders are usually placed near 10.3300 or 10.3330, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GTEN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTEN stock?
Investing in Gores Holdings X, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.1300 - 10.5300 and current price 10.3300. Many compare 0.10% and 1.18% before placing orders at 10.3300 or 10.3330. Explore the GTEN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gores Holdings X, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gores Holdings X, Inc. in the past year was 10.5300. Within 10.1300 - 10.5300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.3300 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gores Holdings X, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Gores Holdings X, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gores Holdings X, Inc. (GTEN) over the year was 10.1300. Comparing it with the current 10.3300 and 10.1300 - 10.5300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTEN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTEN stock split?
Gores Holdings X, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.3300, and -1.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.3300
- Open
- 10.3300
- Bid
- 10.3300
- Ask
- 10.3330
- Low
- 10.3300
- High
- 10.3300
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.18%
- Year Change
- -1.62%
