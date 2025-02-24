Currencies / GTE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GTE: Gran Tierra Energy Inc
4.06 USD 0.14 (3.57%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GTE exchange rate has changed by 3.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.92 and at a high of 4.09.
Follow Gran Tierra Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTE News
- Gran Tierra: Reserve Strategy Does Not Work Anymore (NYSE:GTE)
- Should You Add Canadian Natural Stock to Your Portfolio Now?
- Gran Tierra Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio diversification drives growth strategy
- Gran Tierra reports record quarterly production of 47,196 boe/d
- Gran Tierra Energy to release Q2 2025 results on July 30
- # Peter Dey to step down from Gran Tierra Energy board in June
- Peter Dey to step down from Gran Tierra Energy board
- Raymond James initiates Gran Tierra Energy stock with Market Perform
- Gran Tierra sells North Sea unit to NEO Energy for $7.5 million
- Gran Tierra divests North Sea subsidiary for $7.5 million
- Gran Tierra Energy Stock: Too Much Leverage (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:GTE)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GTE)
Daily Range
3.92 4.09
Year Range
3.33 8.19
- Previous Close
- 3.92
- Open
- 3.92
- Bid
- 4.06
- Ask
- 4.36
- Low
- 3.92
- High
- 4.09
- Volume
- 276
- Daily Change
- 3.57%
- Month Change
- -0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.42%
- Year Change
- -34.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%