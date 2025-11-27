- Overview
GSOL: Grayscale Solana Trust ETF
GSOL exchange rate has changed by 4.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.90 and at a high of 10.58.
Follow Grayscale Solana Trust ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSOL stock price today?
Grayscale Solana Trust ETF stock is priced at 10.46 today. It trades within 9.90 - 10.58, yesterday's close was 10.04, and trading volume reached 6583. The live price chart of GSOL shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Solana Trust ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Solana Trust ETF is currently valued at 10.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.31% and USD. View the chart live to track GSOL movements.
How to buy GSOL stock?
You can buy Grayscale Solana Trust ETF shares at the current price of 10.46. Orders are usually placed near 10.46 or 10.76, while 6583 and 4.60% show market activity. Follow GSOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSOL stock?
Investing in Grayscale Solana Trust ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.07 - 14.65 and current price 10.46. Many compare -18.09% and -28.31% before placing orders at 10.46 or 10.76. Explore the GSOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Solana Trust ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Solana Trust ETF in the past year was 14.65. Within 9.07 - 14.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Solana Trust ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Solana Trust ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) over the year was 9.07. Comparing it with the current 10.46 and 9.07 - 14.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSOL stock split?
Grayscale Solana Trust ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.04, and -28.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.04
- Open
- 10.00
- Bid
- 10.46
- Ask
- 10.76
- Low
- 9.90
- High
- 10.58
- Volume
- 6.583 K
- Daily Change
- 4.18%
- Month Change
- -18.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.31%
- Year Change
- -28.31%