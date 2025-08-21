Currencies / GSK
GSK: GSK plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Ordin
40.21 USD 0.09 (0.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSK exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.09 and at a high of 40.42.
Follow GSK plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Ordin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
40.09 40.42
Year Range
31.71 42.63
- Previous Close
- 40.30
- Open
- 40.29
- Bid
- 40.21
- Ask
- 40.51
- Low
- 40.09
- High
- 40.42
- Volume
- 3.320 K
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.87%
- Year Change
- -0.67%
