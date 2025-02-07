Currencies / GSEW
GSEW: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
84.49 USD 0.16 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSEW exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.20 and at a high of 84.58.
Follow Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GSEW News
Daily Range
84.20 84.58
Year Range
65.88 85.37
- Previous Close
- 84.65
- Open
- 84.58
- Bid
- 84.49
- Ask
- 84.79
- Low
- 84.20
- High
- 84.58
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.51%
- Year Change
- 9.83%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev