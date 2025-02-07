QuotesSections
GSEW: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

84.49 USD 0.16 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GSEW exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.20 and at a high of 84.58.

Follow Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
84.20 84.58
Year Range
65.88 85.37
Previous Close
84.65
Open
84.58
Bid
84.49
Ask
84.79
Low
84.20
High
84.58
Volume
139
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
1.57%
6 Months Change
11.51%
Year Change
9.83%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev