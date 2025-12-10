- Overview
GRDX: Gridai Technologies Corp.
GRDX exchange rate has changed by -3.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.3000 and at a high of 2.4033.
Follow Gridai Technologies Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRDX stock price today?
Gridai Technologies Corp. stock is priced at 2.3102 today. It trades within 2.3000 - 2.4033, yesterday's close was 2.4030, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of GRDX shows these updates.
Does Gridai Technologies Corp. stock pay dividends?
Gridai Technologies Corp. is currently valued at 2.3102. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GRDX movements.
How to buy GRDX stock?
You can buy Gridai Technologies Corp. shares at the current price of 2.3102. Orders are usually placed near 2.3102 or 2.3132, while 32 and -2.93% show market activity. Follow GRDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRDX stock?
Investing in Gridai Technologies Corp. involves considering the yearly range 2.0975 - 2.7500 and current price 2.3102. Many compare -9.40% and -9.40% before placing orders at 2.3102 or 2.3132. Explore the GRDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gridai Technologies Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gridai Technologies Corp. in the past year was 2.7500. Within 2.0975 - 2.7500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.4030 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gridai Technologies Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Gridai Technologies Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gridai Technologies Corp. (GRDX) over the year was 2.0975. Comparing it with the current 2.3102 and 2.0975 - 2.7500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRDX stock split?
Gridai Technologies Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.4030, and -9.40% after corporate actions.
