Currencies / GRBK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRBK: Green Brick Partners Inc
72.40 USD 0.66 (0.90%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRBK exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.84 and at a high of 73.52.
Follow Green Brick Partners Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRBK News
- IPO Stock Leads Key Group To Watch Ahead Of Fed Vote
- James Hardie and Green Brick Partners extend exclusive siding deal
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Howard Hughes and Green Brick Partners
- 2 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Green Brick: Volume Growth Despite Market Weakness (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:GRBK)
- Green Brick Partners Q2 2025 slides: record closings amid margin pressure
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- Green Brick Partners: Undervalued, And Built For The Next Housing Boom (NYSE:GRBK)
- Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Portfolio: Mid-Year 2025 Selections
- Prediction: 2 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Archer Aviation 3 Years From Now
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Texas Capital initiates Green Brick Partners stock with buy rating
- Green Brick Partners announces annual meeting results
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity Freedom Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Freedom 2060 Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FDKVX)
- Fidelity Freedom 2055 Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Freedom 2050 Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Freedom 2045 Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFFGX)
- Fidelity Freedom 2040 Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFFFX)
- Fidelity Freedom 2035 Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Freedom 2030 Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFFEX)
- Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFTWX)
Daily Range
71.84 73.52
Year Range
50.57 84.66
- Previous Close
- 73.06
- Open
- 73.46
- Bid
- 72.40
- Ask
- 72.70
- Low
- 71.84
- High
- 73.52
- Volume
- 138
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- 4.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.16%
- Year Change
- -13.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%