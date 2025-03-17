QuotesSections
GRBK: Green Brick Partners Inc

72.40 USD 0.66 (0.90%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRBK exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.84 and at a high of 73.52.

Follow Green Brick Partners Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
71.84 73.52
Year Range
50.57 84.66
Previous Close
73.06
Open
73.46
Bid
72.40
Ask
72.70
Low
71.84
High
73.52
Volume
138
Daily Change
-0.90%
Month Change
4.62%
6 Months Change
24.16%
Year Change
-13.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%