GOVT: iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

23.35 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOVT exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.34 and at a high of 23.36.

Follow iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GOVT stock price today?

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.35 today. It trades within 23.34 - 23.36, yesterday's close was 23.30, and trading volume reached 2059. The live price chart of GOVT shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.46% and USD. View the chart live to track GOVT movements.

How to buy GOVT stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.35. Orders are usually placed near 23.35 or 23.65, while 2059 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow GOVT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOVT stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.23 - 23.36 and current price 23.35. Many compare 1.04% and 1.48% before placing orders at 23.35 or 23.65. Explore the GOVT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 23.36. Within 22.23 - 23.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) over the year was 22.23. Comparing it with the current 23.35 and 22.23 - 23.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOVT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOVT stock split?

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.30, and 2.46% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.34 23.36
Year Range
22.23 23.36
Previous Close
23.30
Open
23.34
Bid
23.35
Ask
23.65
Low
23.34
High
23.36
Volume
2.059 K
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
1.04%
6 Months Change
1.48%
Year Change
2.46%
22 October, Wednesday
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-4.625 M
Prev
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.310 M
Prev
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.613%
20:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev