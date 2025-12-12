- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLIBA: GCI Liberty, Inc.
GLIBA exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.38 and at a high of 32.87.
Follow GCI Liberty, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLIBA stock price today?
GCI Liberty, Inc. stock is priced at 32.65 today. It trades within 32.38 - 32.87, yesterday's close was 32.49, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of GLIBA shows these updates.
Does GCI Liberty, Inc. stock pay dividends?
GCI Liberty, Inc. is currently valued at 32.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.37% and USD. View the chart live to track GLIBA movements.
How to buy GLIBA stock?
You can buy GCI Liberty, Inc. shares at the current price of 32.65. Orders are usually placed near 32.65 or 32.95, while 55 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow GLIBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLIBA stock?
Investing in GCI Liberty, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 30.25 - 38.94 and current price 32.65. Many compare -2.48% and 7.37% before placing orders at 32.65 or 32.95. Explore the GLIBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are GCI Liberty, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GCI Liberty, Inc. in the past year was 38.94. Within 30.25 - 38.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track GCI Liberty, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are GCI Liberty, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) over the year was 30.25. Comparing it with the current 32.65 and 30.25 - 38.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLIBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLIBA stock split?
GCI Liberty, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.49, and 7.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.49
- Open
- 32.81
- Bid
- 32.65
- Ask
- 32.95
- Low
- 32.38
- High
- 32.87
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- -2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.37%
- Year Change
- 7.37%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev