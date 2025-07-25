Currencies / GLBE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLBE: Global-E Online Ltd
35.90 USD 0.15 (0.42%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLBE exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.51 and at a high of 36.11.
Follow Global-E Online Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLBE News
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 32.65% Upside in Globale Online (GLBE): Here's What You Should Know
- Global-E Online stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Why Global-e Online Stock Raced Almost 5% Higher Today
- Global-e authorizes first-ever $200 million share repurchase program
- PDD or GLBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- How Much Upside is Left in Globale Online (GLBE)? Wall Street Analysts Think 36.83%
- Global-E Online Stock: Clear Growth Path Ahead (NASDAQ:GLBE)
- Global-E Online Stock: Upside Is Now Attractive As Growth Perseveres (NASDAQ:GLBE)
- Global-E Online stock reiterated as Buy at Benchmark on solid growth
- Global-E Online stock price target lowered to $50 by Raymond James
- Global-E Online stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Why Shares of Global-e Online Are Sinking Today
- Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Compared to Estimates, Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Global-e revenue surges 28% in Q2, company raises full-year outlook
- Global-e soars 12% as Q2 revenue exceeds expectations, raises guidance
- GlobalE Online earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- 1 Spectacular Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Hand Over Fist
- Seeking Clues to Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Global-e acquires ReturnGo to enhance e-commerce return solutions
- Shopify Stock Is Now An AI Play; But Can It Pass Its Google Test?
- Shopify Solves Trump Tariffs, Becomes AI Play, But Google Test Looms
Daily Range
35.51 36.11
Year Range
26.64 63.67
- Previous Close
- 35.75
- Open
- 35.52
- Bid
- 35.90
- Ask
- 36.20
- Low
- 35.51
- High
- 36.11
- Volume
- 1.300 K
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 9.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.84%
- Year Change
- -6.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%