GLBE: Global-E Online Ltd

36.83 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLBE ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.53 e ad un massimo di 37.39.

Segui le dinamiche di Global-E Online Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.53 37.39
Intervallo Annuale
26.64 63.67
Chiusura Precedente
36.80
Apertura
37.26
Bid
36.83
Ask
37.13
Minimo
36.53
Massimo
37.39
Volume
2.638 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.08%
Variazione Mensile
12.25%
Variazione Semestrale
4.48%
Variazione Annuale
-4.59%
20 settembre, sabato