Valute / GLBE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GLBE: Global-E Online Ltd
36.83 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLBE ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.53 e ad un massimo di 37.39.
Segui le dinamiche di Global-E Online Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLBE News
- Global-E Online: JMP mantiene target di prezzo a $64
- Global-E Online stock price target maintained at $64 by JMP analyst
- PDD vs. GLBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 32.65% Upside in Globale Online (GLBE): Here's What You Should Know
- Global-E Online stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Why Global-e Online Stock Raced Almost 5% Higher Today
- Global-e authorizes first-ever $200 million share repurchase program
- PDD or GLBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- How Much Upside is Left in Globale Online (GLBE)? Wall Street Analysts Think 36.83%
- Global-E Online Stock: Clear Growth Path Ahead (NASDAQ:GLBE)
- Global-E Online Stock: Upside Is Now Attractive As Growth Perseveres (NASDAQ:GLBE)
- Global-E Online stock reiterated as Buy at Benchmark on solid growth
- Global-E Online stock price target lowered to $50 by Raymond James
- Global-E Online stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Why Shares of Global-e Online Are Sinking Today
- Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Compared to Estimates, Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Global-e revenue surges 28% in Q2, company raises full-year outlook
- Global-e soars 12% as Q2 revenue exceeds expectations, raises guidance
- GlobalE Online earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- 1 Spectacular Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Hand Over Fist
- Seeking Clues to Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.53 37.39
Intervallo Annuale
26.64 63.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.80
- Apertura
- 37.26
- Bid
- 36.83
- Ask
- 37.13
- Minimo
- 36.53
- Massimo
- 37.39
- Volume
- 2.638 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.59%
20 settembre, sabato