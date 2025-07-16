- Overview
GGME: Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF
GGME exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.00 and at a high of 64.29.
Follow Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGME stock price today?
Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock is priced at 64.29 today. It trades within 64.00 - 64.29, yesterday's close was 63.39, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of GGME shows these updates.
Does Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF is currently valued at 64.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.14% and USD. View the chart live to track GGME movements.
How to buy GGME stock?
You can buy Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF shares at the current price of 64.29. Orders are usually placed near 64.29 or 64.59, while 7 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow GGME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGME stock?
Investing in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.02 - 65.56 and current price 64.29. Many compare 0.14% and 15.11% before placing orders at 64.29 or 64.59. Explore the GGME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the past year was 65.56. Within 42.02 - 65.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) over the year was 42.02. Comparing it with the current 64.29 and 42.02 - 65.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGME stock split?
Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.39, and 37.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.39
- Open
- 64.03
- Bid
- 64.29
- Ask
- 64.59
- Low
- 64.00
- High
- 64.29
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.11%
- Year Change
- 37.14%
