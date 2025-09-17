QuotesSections
GFAIW: Guardforce AI Co , Limited - Warrant

0.2016 USD 0.0183 (8.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GFAIW exchange rate has changed by -8.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2016 and at a high of 0.2400.

Follow Guardforce AI Co , Limited - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.2016 0.2400
Year Range
0.0600 0.9710
Previous Close
0.2199
Open
0.2400
Bid
0.2016
Ask
0.2046
Low
0.2016
High
0.2400
Volume
5
Daily Change
-8.32%
Month Change
-0.69%
6 Months Change
-4.00%
Year Change
96.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev