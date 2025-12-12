- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GEMI: Gemini Space Station, Inc.
GEMI exchange rate has changed by -9.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.4600 and at a high of 14.9500.
Follow Gemini Space Station, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEMI stock price today?
Gemini Space Station, Inc. stock is priced at 13.5700 today. It trades within 13.4600 - 14.9500, yesterday's close was 14.9900, and trading volume reached 7656. The live price chart of GEMI shows these updates.
Does Gemini Space Station, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Gemini Space Station, Inc. is currently valued at 13.5700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.33% and USD. View the chart live to track GEMI movements.
How to buy GEMI stock?
You can buy Gemini Space Station, Inc. shares at the current price of 13.5700. Orders are usually placed near 13.5700 or 13.5730, while 7656 and -3.83% show market activity. Follow GEMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEMI stock?
Investing in Gemini Space Station, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 9.6740 - 45.8900 and current price 13.5700. Many compare 26.70% and -63.33% before placing orders at 13.5700 or 13.5730. Explore the GEMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gemini Space Station, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gemini Space Station, Inc. in the past year was 45.8900. Within 9.6740 - 45.8900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.9900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gemini Space Station, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Gemini Space Station, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI) over the year was 9.6740. Comparing it with the current 13.5700 and 9.6740 - 45.8900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEMI stock split?
Gemini Space Station, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.9900, and -63.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.9900
- Open
- 14.1100
- Bid
- 13.5700
- Ask
- 13.5730
- Low
- 13.4600
- High
- 14.9500
- Volume
- 7.656 K
- Daily Change
- -9.47%
- Month Change
- 26.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -63.33%
- Year Change
- -63.33%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev