GECCZ: Great Elm Capital Corp - 8.75% Notes due 2028

25.0459 USD 0.0159 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GECCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0000 and at a high of 25.0504.

Follow Great Elm Capital Corp - 8.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.0000 25.0504
Year Range
24.9049 25.6900
Previous Close
25.0300
Open
25.0200
Bid
25.0459
Ask
25.0489
Low
25.0000
High
25.0504
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
-1.82%
6 Months Change
-0.39%
Year Change
-1.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%