Currencies / GECCZ
GECCZ: Great Elm Capital Corp - 8.75% Notes due 2028
25.0459 USD 0.0159 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GECCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0000 and at a high of 25.0504.
Follow Great Elm Capital Corp - 8.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GECCZ News
Daily Range
25.0000 25.0504
Year Range
24.9049 25.6900
- Previous Close
- 25.0300
- Open
- 25.0200
- Bid
- 25.0459
- Ask
- 25.0489
- Low
- 25.0000
- High
- 25.0504
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.39%
- Year Change
- -1.43%
