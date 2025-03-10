- Overview
FXZ: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund
FXZ exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.90 and at a high of 61.40.
Follow First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXZ stock price today?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 61.33 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 61.25, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of FXZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 61.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FXZ movements.
How to buy FXZ stock?
You can buy First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 61.33. Orders are usually placed near 61.33 or 61.63, while 19 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow FXZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXZ stock?
Investing in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 46.31 - 67.82 and current price 61.33. Many compare 0.67% and 12.22% before placing orders at 61.33 or 61.63. Explore the FXZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 67.82. Within 46.31 - 67.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) over the year was 46.31. Comparing it with the current 61.33 and 46.31 - 67.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXZ stock split?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.25, and -8.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.25
- Open
- 61.28
- Bid
- 61.33
- Ask
- 61.63
- Low
- 60.90
- High
- 61.40
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.22%
- Year Change
- -8.11%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8