FXZ: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund
FXZ 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 61.14이고 고가는 61.54이었습니다.
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FXZ News
자주 묻는 질문
What is FXZ stock price today?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 61.25 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 61.50, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of FXZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 61.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.23% and USD. View the chart live to track FXZ movements.
How to buy FXZ stock?
You can buy First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 61.25. Orders are usually placed near 61.25 or 61.55, while 25 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow FXZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXZ stock?
Investing in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 46.31 - 67.82 and current price 61.25. Many compare 0.54% and 12.08% before placing orders at 61.25 or 61.55. Explore the FXZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 67.82. Within 46.31 - 67.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) over the year was 46.31. Comparing it with the current 61.25 and 46.31 - 67.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXZ stock split?
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.50, and -8.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 61.50
- 시가
- 61.51
- Bid
- 61.25
- Ask
- 61.55
- 저가
- 61.14
- 고가
- 61.54
- 볼륨
- 25
- 일일 변동
- -0.41%
- 월 변동
- 0.54%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.08%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.23%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8