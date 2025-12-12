- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTW: PRESIDIO PUBCO INC.
FTW exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.46 and at a high of 10.46.
Follow PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTW stock price today?
PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. stock is priced at 10.46 today. It trades within 10.46 - 10.46, yesterday's close was 10.48, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of FTW shows these updates.
Does PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. stock pay dividends?
PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. is currently valued at 10.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FTW movements.
How to buy FTW stock?
You can buy PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. shares at the current price of 10.46. Orders are usually placed near 10.46 or 10.76, while 13 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTW stock?
Investing in PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. involves considering the yearly range 10.40 - 10.49 and current price 10.46. Many compare 0.10% and 0.00% before placing orders at 10.46 or 10.76. Explore the FTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. in the past year was 10.49. Within 10.40 - 10.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. performance using the live chart.
What are PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. (FTW) over the year was 10.40. Comparing it with the current 10.46 and 10.40 - 10.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTW stock split?
PRESIDIO PUBCO INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.48, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.48
- Open
- 10.46
- Bid
- 10.46
- Ask
- 10.76
- Low
- 10.46
- High
- 10.46
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev