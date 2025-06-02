Currencies / FTFT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTFT: Future FinTech Group Inc
2.26 USD 0.08 (3.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTFT exchange rate has changed by -3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.02 and at a high of 2.40.
Follow Future FinTech Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTFT News
- Future FinTech Group updates bylaws to extend shareholder meeting notice period
- Future FinTech subsidiary partners with MaxQuant AI for investment tools
- Future FinTech to apply for Hong Kong virtual asset license
- Future FinTech establishes real-world asset tokenization division
- Future FinTech appoints blockchain expert as advisor for stablecoin push
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.63%
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Future FinTech announces leadership changes at executive and board levels
- U.S. Marshal to Hold a Public Auction of 1,951,443 shares of Common Stock of Future FinTech Pursuant to the NY Court in Favor of FT Global Capital
Daily Range
2.02 2.40
Year Range
0.12 4.03
- Previous Close
- 2.34
- Open
- 2.35
- Bid
- 2.26
- Ask
- 2.56
- Low
- 2.02
- High
- 2.40
- Volume
- 594
- Daily Change
- -3.42%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 1406.67%
- Year Change
- 479.49%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev