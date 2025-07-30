QuotesSections
FTAI: FTAI Aviation Ltd

171.98 USD 0.53 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTAI exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.02 and at a high of 173.50.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
171.02 173.50
Year Range
75.14 181.64
Previous Close
172.51
Open
173.50
Bid
171.98
Ask
172.28
Low
171.02
High
173.50
Volume
352
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
12.96%
6 Months Change
55.69%
Year Change
29.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%