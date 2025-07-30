Currencies / FTAI
FTAI: FTAI Aviation Ltd
171.98 USD 0.53 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTAI exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.02 and at a high of 173.50.
Follow FTAI Aviation Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTAI News
Daily Range
171.02 173.50
Year Range
75.14 181.64
- Previous Close
- 172.51
- Open
- 173.50
- Bid
- 171.98
- Ask
- 172.28
- Low
- 171.02
- High
- 173.50
- Volume
- 352
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 12.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.69%
- Year Change
- 29.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%