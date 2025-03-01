- Overview
FRNW: Fidelity Clean Energy ETF
FRNW exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.21 and at a high of 19.47.
Follow Fidelity Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FRNW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRNW stock price today?
Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock is priced at 19.42 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 19.23, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of FRNW shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Clean Energy ETF is currently valued at 19.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FRNW movements.
How to buy FRNW stock?
You can buy Fidelity Clean Energy ETF shares at the current price of 19.42. Orders are usually placed near 19.42 or 19.72, while 48 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow FRNW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRNW stock?
Investing in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.51 - 19.49 and current price 19.42. Many compare 11.80% and 51.36% before placing orders at 19.42 or 19.72. Explore the FRNW price chart live with daily changes.
What are TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP in the past year was 19.49. Within 11.51 - 19.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Clean Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP (FRNW) over the year was 11.51. Comparing it with the current 19.42 and 11.51 - 19.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRNW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRNW stock split?
Fidelity Clean Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.23, and 20.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.23
- Open
- 19.24
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 19.21
- High
- 19.47
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 11.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.36%
- Year Change
- 20.55%
