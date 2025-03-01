시세섹션
통화 / FRNW
주식로 돌아가기

FRNW: Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

19.42 USD 0.19 (0.99%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FRNW 환율이 오늘 0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.21이고 고가는 19.47이었습니다.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FRNW News

자주 묻는 질문

What is FRNW stock price today?

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock is priced at 19.42 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 19.23, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of FRNW shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF is currently valued at 19.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FRNW movements.

How to buy FRNW stock?

You can buy Fidelity Clean Energy ETF shares at the current price of 19.42. Orders are usually placed near 19.42 or 19.72, while 48 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow FRNW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FRNW stock?

Investing in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.51 - 19.49 and current price 19.42. Many compare 11.80% and 51.36% before placing orders at 19.42 or 19.72. Explore the FRNW price chart live with daily changes.

What are TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP in the past year was 19.49. Within 11.51 - 19.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Clean Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TRIANGLE PACIFIC CORP (FRNW) over the year was 11.51. Comparing it with the current 19.42 and 11.51 - 19.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRNW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FRNW stock split?

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.23, and 20.55% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.21 19.47
년간 변동
11.51 19.49
이전 종가
19.23
시가
19.24
Bid
19.42
Ask
19.72
저가
19.21
고가
19.47
볼륨
48
일일 변동
0.99%
월 변동
11.80%
6개월 변동
51.36%
년간 변동율
20.55%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8