FRMI: Fermi Inc.
FRMI exchange rate has changed by 4.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.3000 and at a high of 18.5294.
Follow Fermi Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRMI stock price today?
Fermi Inc. stock is priced at 18.2900 today. It trades within 16.3000 - 18.5294, yesterday's close was 17.5000, and trading volume reached 10048. The live price chart of FRMI shows these updates.
Does Fermi Inc. stock pay dividends?
Fermi Inc. is currently valued at 18.2900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.84% and USD. View the chart live to track FRMI movements.
How to buy FRMI stock?
You can buy Fermi Inc. shares at the current price of 18.2900. Orders are usually placed near 18.2900 or 18.2930, while 10048 and 6.34% show market activity. Follow FRMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRMI stock?
Investing in Fermi Inc. involves considering the yearly range 16.3000 - 36.9800 and current price 18.2900. Many compare -33.59% and -26.84% before placing orders at 18.2900 or 18.2930. Explore the FRMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fermi Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fermi Inc. in the past year was 36.9800. Within 16.3000 - 36.9800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fermi Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Fermi Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fermi Inc. (FRMI) over the year was 16.3000. Comparing it with the current 18.2900 and 16.3000 - 36.9800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRMI stock split?
Fermi Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.5000, and -26.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.5000
- Open
- 17.2000
- Bid
- 18.2900
- Ask
- 18.2930
- Low
- 16.3000
- High
- 18.5294
- Volume
- 10.048 K
- Daily Change
- 4.51%
- Month Change
- -33.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.84%
- Year Change
- -26.84%