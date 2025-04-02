- Overview
FRDM: Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF
FRDM exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.27 and at a high of 46.64.
Follow Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FRDM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRDM stock price today?
Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 46.38 today. It trades within 46.27 - 46.64, yesterday's close was 45.78, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of FRDM shows these updates.
Does Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 46.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FRDM movements.
How to buy FRDM stock?
You can buy Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 46.38. Orders are usually placed near 46.38 or 46.68, while 104 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow FRDM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRDM stock?
Investing in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.68 - 46.56 and current price 46.38. Many compare 4.20% and 29.92% before placing orders at 46.38 or 46.68. Explore the FRDM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 46.56. Within 30.68 - 46.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) over the year was 30.68. Comparing it with the current 46.38 and 30.68 - 46.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRDM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRDM stock split?
Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.78, and 31.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.78
- Open
- 46.34
- Bid
- 46.38
- Ask
- 46.68
- Low
- 46.27
- High
- 46.64
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- 4.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.92%
- Year Change
- 31.99%
