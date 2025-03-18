QuotesSections
Currencies / FPEI
FPEI: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

19.46 USD 0.06 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPEI exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.45 and at a high of 19.50.

Follow First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FPEI stock price today?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock is priced at 19.46 today. It trades within 19.45 - 19.50, yesterday's close was 19.40, and trading volume reached 398. The live price chart of FPEI shows these updates.

Does First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF is currently valued at 19.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.62% and USD. View the chart live to track FPEI movements.

How to buy FPEI stock?

You can buy First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF shares at the current price of 19.46. Orders are usually placed near 19.46 or 19.76, while 398 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow FPEI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FPEI stock?

Investing in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.80 - 19.50 and current price 19.46. Many compare 0.62% and 5.70% before placing orders at 19.46 or 19.76. Explore the FPEI price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the past year was 19.50. Within 17.80 - 19.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) over the year was 17.80. Comparing it with the current 19.46 and 17.80 - 19.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPEI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FPEI stock split?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.40, and 3.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
19.45 19.50
Year Range
17.80 19.50
Previous Close
19.40
Open
19.48
Bid
19.46
Ask
19.76
Low
19.45
High
19.50
Volume
398
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
5.70%
Year Change
3.62%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M