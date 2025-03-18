- Overview
FPEI: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
FPEI exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.45 and at a high of 19.50.
Follow First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FPEI News
- Preferred Stock ETF (FPEI) Hits Fresh 52-Week High
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
- Qualified Dividend Income: Edging Out Bond Interest When It Comes To Taxes
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPEI stock price today?
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock is priced at 19.46 today. It trades within 19.45 - 19.50, yesterday's close was 19.40, and trading volume reached 398. The live price chart of FPEI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF is currently valued at 19.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.62% and USD. View the chart live to track FPEI movements.
How to buy FPEI stock?
You can buy First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF shares at the current price of 19.46. Orders are usually placed near 19.46 or 19.76, while 398 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow FPEI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPEI stock?
Investing in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.80 - 19.50 and current price 19.46. Many compare 0.62% and 5.70% before placing orders at 19.46 or 19.76. Explore the FPEI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the past year was 19.50. Within 17.80 - 19.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) over the year was 17.80. Comparing it with the current 19.46 and 17.80 - 19.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPEI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPEI stock split?
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.40, and 3.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.40
- Open
- 19.48
- Bid
- 19.46
- Ask
- 19.76
- Low
- 19.45
- High
- 19.50
- Volume
- 398
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.70%
- Year Change
- 3.62%
