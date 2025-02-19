- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FNDC: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF
FNDC exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.55 and at a high of 44.84.
Follow Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNDC News
- Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSCOX)
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- AVDV ETF: Target Developed Market Small Cap Value With This Fund (NYSEARCA:AVDV)
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Review (MUTF:FIQJX)
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FNDC stock price today?
Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF stock is priced at 44.55 today. It trades within 44.55 - 44.84, yesterday's close was 44.99, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of FNDC shows these updates.
Does Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF is currently valued at 44.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.72% and USD. View the chart live to track FNDC movements.
How to buy FNDC stock?
You can buy Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF shares at the current price of 44.55. Orders are usually placed near 44.55 or 44.85, while 71 and -0.58% show market activity. Follow FNDC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FNDC stock?
Investing in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.64 - 45.41 and current price 44.55. Many compare -0.29% and 17.45% before placing orders at 44.55 or 44.85. Explore the FNDC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the past year was 45.41. Within 32.64 - 45.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (FNDC) over the year was 32.64. Comparing it with the current 44.55 and 32.64 - 45.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FNDC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FNDC stock split?
Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.99, and 23.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.99
- Open
- 44.81
- Bid
- 44.55
- Ask
- 44.85
- Low
- 44.55
- High
- 44.84
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- -0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.45%
- Year Change
- 23.72%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B