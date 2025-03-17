- Overview
FNDB: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
FNDB exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.20 and at a high of 25.66.
Follow Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FNDB News
- Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- SDY: Balance Is Key For This $20B High Yield Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- FNDB: A Well-Rounded Value ETF
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- OPTZ: An Optimistic All-Cap ETF With A Simple But Unique Strategy (NASDAQ:OPTZ)
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- FNDB: Strong Fundamentals And Lower Concentration Risk
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FNDB stock price today?
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock is priced at 25.55 today. It trades within 25.20 - 25.66, yesterday's close was 25.38, and trading volume reached 167. The live price chart of FNDB shows these updates.
Does Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF is currently valued at 25.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.38% and USD. View the chart live to track FNDB movements.
How to buy FNDB stock?
You can buy Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF shares at the current price of 25.55. Orders are usually placed near 25.55 or 25.85, while 167 and 1.39% show market activity. Follow FNDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FNDB stock?
Investing in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.94 - 26.05 and current price 25.55. Many compare -0.62% and 14.32% before placing orders at 25.55 or 25.85. Explore the FNDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the past year was 26.05. Within 19.94 - 26.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (FNDB) over the year was 19.94. Comparing it with the current 25.55 and 19.94 - 26.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FNDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FNDB stock split?
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.38, and 9.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.38
- Open
- 25.20
- Bid
- 25.55
- Ask
- 25.85
- Low
- 25.20
- High
- 25.66
- Volume
- 167
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- -0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.32%
- Year Change
- 9.38%
