FMAT: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
FMAT exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.99 and at a high of 52.46.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FMAT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMAT stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock is priced at 52.44 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 51.99, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of FMAT shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF is currently valued at 52.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.80% and USD. View the chart live to track FMAT movements.
How to buy FMAT stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF shares at the current price of 52.44. Orders are usually placed near 52.44 or 52.74, while 48 and 0.87% show market activity. Follow FMAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMAT stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.42 - 55.28 and current price 52.44. Many compare -0.59% and 8.93% before placing orders at 52.44 or 52.74. Explore the FMAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the past year was 55.28. Within 41.42 - 55.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) over the year was 41.42. Comparing it with the current 52.44 and 41.42 - 55.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMAT stock split?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.99, and -2.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.99
- Open
- 51.99
- Bid
- 52.44
- Ask
- 52.74
- Low
- 51.99
- High
- 52.46
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.93%
- Year Change
- -2.80%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8