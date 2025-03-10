- 개요
FMAT: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
FMAT 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.77이고 고가는 52.15이었습니다.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FMAT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is FMAT stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock is priced at 51.99 today. It trades within 0.25%, yesterday's close was 51.86, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of FMAT shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF is currently valued at 51.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.63% and USD. View the chart live to track FMAT movements.
How to buy FMAT stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF shares at the current price of 51.99. Orders are usually placed near 51.99 or 52.29, while 45 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow FMAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMAT stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.42 - 55.28 and current price 51.99. Many compare -1.44% and 8.00% before placing orders at 51.99 or 52.29. Explore the FMAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the past year was 55.28. Within 41.42 - 55.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) over the year was 41.42. Comparing it with the current 51.99 and 41.42 - 55.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMAT stock split?
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.86, and -3.63% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 51.86
- 시가
- 52.15
- Bid
- 51.99
- Ask
- 52.29
- 저가
- 51.77
- 고가
- 52.15
- 볼륨
- 45
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- -1.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.63%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8