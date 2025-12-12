- Overview
FLOC: Flowco Holdings Inc.
FLOC exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.00 and at a high of 18.99.
Follow Flowco Holdings Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLOC stock price today?
Flowco Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 18.94 today. It trades within 18.00 - 18.99, yesterday's close was 18.56, and trading volume reached 792. The live price chart of FLOC shows these updates.
Does Flowco Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends?
Flowco Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 18.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -34.69% and USD. View the chart live to track FLOC movements.
How to buy FLOC stock?
You can buy Flowco Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 18.94. Orders are usually placed near 18.94 or 19.24, while 792 and 3.33% show market activity. Follow FLOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLOC stock?
Investing in Flowco Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 14.03 - 30.51 and current price 18.94. Many compare 12.81% and 6.58% before placing orders at 18.94 or 19.24. Explore the FLOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Flowco Holdings Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Flowco Holdings Inc. in the past year was 30.51. Within 14.03 - 30.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flowco Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Flowco Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) over the year was 14.03. Comparing it with the current 18.94 and 14.03 - 30.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLOC stock split?
Flowco Holdings Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.56, and -34.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.56
- Open
- 18.33
- Bid
- 18.94
- Ask
- 19.24
- Low
- 18.00
- High
- 18.99
- Volume
- 792
- Daily Change
- 2.05%
- Month Change
- 12.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.58%
- Year Change
- -34.69%
