FLN: First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
FLN exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.73 and at a high of 20.89.
Follow First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLN stock price today?
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 20.73 today. It trades within 20.73 - 20.89, yesterday's close was 20.95, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of FLN shows these updates.
Does First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 20.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.01% and USD. View the chart live to track FLN movements.
How to buy FLN stock?
You can buy First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 20.73. Orders are usually placed near 20.73 or 21.03, while 45 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow FLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLN stock?
Investing in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.09 - 21.70 and current price 20.73. Many compare -2.90% and 12.30% before placing orders at 20.73 or 21.03. Explore the FLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.09 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) over the year was 15.09. Comparing it with the current 20.73 and 15.09 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLN stock split?
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.95, and 22.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.95
- Open
- 20.82
- Bid
- 20.73
- Ask
- 21.03
- Low
- 20.73
- High
- 20.89
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.30%
- Year Change
- 22.01%
