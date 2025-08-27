Currencies / FL
FL: Foot Locker Inc
24.01 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FL exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.01 and at a high of 24.17.
Follow Foot Locker Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FL News
- This name is ’a winner in athletic retail’: analyst
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Nike’s Frenemies Lock Arms - And They Want Control - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods completes $2.4 billion Foot Locker deal
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Zumiez: Solid Balance Sheet, But The Fundamentals Still Don't Skate (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods updates pro forma financials for Foot Locker acquisition
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- Foot Locker president Bracken sells $365,589 in stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods price target raised to $233 from $231 at TD Cowen
- Dick's Sporting Goods Q2: Quick Bounce Returns Shares To Fair Value (NYSE:DKS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods stock upgraded by CFRA to Buy on athlete engagement
- Dick’s Sporting Goods price target raised to $275 from $225 at UBS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods stock price target raised to $250 by DA Davidson
- Foot Locker stock maintains Neutral rating at BTIG after Q2 miss
- Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 Sales Jump 5% On Higher Average Ticket - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Dick’s Sporting Goods raises outlook after strong second quarter
- Markets Await PCE Data
- Countdown to NVIDIA Earnings, PCE Report Friday
- Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Dick’s Sporting Goods stock holds Buy rating as Foot Locker deal nears
- Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Foot Locker Reports 2.4% Q2 Revenue Drop
Daily Range
24.01 24.17
Year Range
11.00 26.99
- Previous Close
- 24.11
- Open
- 24.09
- Bid
- 24.01
- Ask
- 24.31
- Low
- 24.01
- High
- 24.17
- Volume
- 2.200 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.44%
- Year Change
- -5.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%