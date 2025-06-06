Currencies / FINX
FINX: Global X FinTech ETF
34.34 USD 0.15 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FINX exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.88 and at a high of 34.44.
Follow Global X FinTech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FINX News
Daily Range
33.88 34.44
Year Range
23.49 35.55
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.44
- Bid
- 34.34
- Ask
- 34.64
- Low
- 33.88
- High
- 34.44
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.92%
- Year Change
- 22.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev