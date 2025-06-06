QuotazioniSezioni
FINX: Global X FinTech ETF

35.11 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FINX ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.90 e ad un massimo di 35.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X FinTech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.90 35.16
Intervallo Annuale
23.49 35.55
Chiusura Precedente
34.95
Apertura
35.03
Bid
35.11
Ask
35.41
Minimo
34.90
Massimo
35.16
Volume
99
Variazione giornaliera
0.46%
Variazione Mensile
5.21%
Variazione Semestrale
27.72%
Variazione Annuale
25.71%
21 settembre, domenica