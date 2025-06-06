Valute / FINX
FINX: Global X FinTech ETF
35.11 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FINX ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.90 e ad un massimo di 35.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X FinTech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FINX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.90 35.16
Intervallo Annuale
23.49 35.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.95
- Apertura
- 35.03
- Bid
- 35.11
- Ask
- 35.41
- Minimo
- 34.90
- Massimo
- 35.16
- Volume
- 99
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.71%
21 settembre, domenica