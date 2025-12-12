QuotesSections
Currencies / FIGR
FIGR: First National Bank Of Groton

40.94 USD 1.11 (2.64%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIGR exchange rate has changed by -2.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.73 and at a high of 42.77.

Follow First National Bank Of Groton dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIGR stock price today?

First National Bank Of Groton stock is priced at 40.94 today. It trades within 39.73 - 42.77, yesterday's close was 42.05, and trading volume reached 4140. The live price chart of FIGR shows these updates.

Does First National Bank Of Groton stock pay dividends?

First National Bank Of Groton is currently valued at 40.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.72% and USD. View the chart live to track FIGR movements.

How to buy FIGR stock?

You can buy First National Bank Of Groton shares at the current price of 40.94. Orders are usually placed near 40.94 or 41.24, while 4140 and -2.73% show market activity. Follow FIGR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIGR stock?

Investing in First National Bank Of Groton involves considering the yearly range 30.01 - 49.49 and current price 40.94. Many compare 17.64% and 13.72% before placing orders at 40.94 or 41.24. Explore the FIGR price chart live with daily changes.

What are First National Bank Of Groton stock highest prices?

The highest price of First National Bank Of Groton in the past year was 49.49. Within 30.01 - 49.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track First National Bank Of Groton performance using the live chart.

What are First National Bank Of Groton stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First National Bank Of Groton (FIGR) over the year was 30.01. Comparing it with the current 40.94 and 30.01 - 49.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIGR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FIGR stock split?

First National Bank Of Groton has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.05, and 13.72% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.73 42.77
Year Range
30.01 49.49
Previous Close
42.05
Open
42.09
Bid
40.94
Ask
41.24
Low
39.73
High
42.77
Volume
4.140 K
Daily Change
-2.64%
Month Change
17.64%
6 Months Change
13.72%
Year Change
13.72%
12 December, Friday
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
414
Fcst
Prev
413
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
549
20:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev