QuotesSections
Currencies / FHLC
Back to US Stock Market

FHLC: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

68.50 USD 0.13 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FHLC exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.50 and at a high of 69.22.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FHLC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FHLC stock price today?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock is priced at 68.50 today. It trades within 68.50 - 69.22, yesterday's close was 68.63, and trading volume reached 156. The live price chart of FHLC shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF is currently valued at 68.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.93% and USD. View the chart live to track FHLC movements.

How to buy FHLC stock?

You can buy Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF shares at the current price of 68.50. Orders are usually placed near 68.50 or 68.80, while 156 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow FHLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FHLC stock?

Investing in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.35 - 71.82 and current price 68.50. Many compare 1.75% and 4.84% before placing orders at 68.50 or 68.80. Explore the FHLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the past year was 71.82. Within 60.35 - 71.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) over the year was 60.35. Comparing it with the current 68.50 and 60.35 - 71.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FHLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FHLC stock split?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.63, and -1.93% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
68.50 69.22
Year Range
60.35 71.82
Previous Close
68.63
Open
68.72
Bid
68.50
Ask
68.80
Low
68.50
High
69.22
Volume
156
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
1.75%
6 Months Change
4.84%
Year Change
-1.93%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M