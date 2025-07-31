Currencies / FHI
FHI: Federated Hermes Inc
52.23 USD 0.56 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FHI exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.23 and at a high of 52.74.
Follow Federated Hermes Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FHI News
Daily Range
52.23 52.74
Year Range
35.05 54.42
- Previous Close
- 52.79
- Open
- 52.57
- Bid
- 52.23
- Ask
- 52.53
- Low
- 52.23
- High
- 52.74
- Volume
- 673
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.58%
- Year Change
- 42.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%