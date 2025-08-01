Valute / FHI
FHI: Federated Hermes Inc
52.71 USD 0.61 (1.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FHI ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.40 e ad un massimo di 53.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Federated Hermes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.40 53.11
Intervallo Annuale
35.05 54.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.32
- Apertura
- 53.11
- Bid
- 52.71
- Ask
- 53.01
- Minimo
- 52.40
- Massimo
- 53.11
- Volume
- 1.511 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.10%
20 settembre, sabato