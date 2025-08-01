QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FHI
Tornare a Azioni

FHI: Federated Hermes Inc

52.71 USD 0.61 (1.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FHI ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.40 e ad un massimo di 53.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Federated Hermes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FHI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.40 53.11
Intervallo Annuale
35.05 54.42
Chiusura Precedente
53.32
Apertura
53.11
Bid
52.71
Ask
53.01
Minimo
52.40
Massimo
53.11
Volume
1.511 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.14%
Variazione Mensile
0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
29.76%
Variazione Annuale
44.10%
20 settembre, sabato