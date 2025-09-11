Currencies / FDX
FDX: FedEx Corporation
226.92 USD 1.20 (0.53%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDX exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 225.84 and at a high of 229.97.
Follow FedEx Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FDX News
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Shopify, Uber In Buy Zones; Fed Meeting Next
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises With Fed Ahead; Tesla Surges On Musk Stock Buys (Live Coverage)
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FedEx (FDX) Q1 Earnings
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as market anticipates Fed rate decision
- Best Undervalued Dividend Stock to Buy: UPS vs. FedEx
- Top five things to watch in markets in the week ahead
- Jason Calacanis Says Amazon Will Replace All Factory Workers And Drivers By 2030. The Idea Of A Human Touching Your Package Will Be 'Insane' - United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)
- Wall Street Brunch: Now Is The Meeting Of The Fed Dissent (null:US10Y)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Gold sizzles — really sizzles — before Fed decision
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- FedEx Headlines Earnings Calendar As Fed Rate Decision Looms; Olive Garden Parent Nears Buy Point
- Fed Meeting In Focus With FedEx, Lennar, Meta Due; Tesla Leads New Buys
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- Goldman Sachs lowers FedEx stock price target to $276 on tariff concerns
- Costco, Accenture, FedEx, and more set to report earnings Friday
- FedEx (FDX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Buy, Sell or Hold FDX Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q1 Earnings
- Adobe, Oracle and Amazon rise premarket; FedEx and UPS fall
- BofA cuts UPS, FedEx ratings, citing de minimis volume and cost pressures
- UPS: Mr. Market May Be Pricing In A Dividend Cut, But I Remain Cautious (NYSE:UPS)
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
