FDD: First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund
FDD exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.16 and at a high of 16.19.
Follow First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDD stock price today?
First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund stock is priced at 16.19 today. It trades within 16.16 - 16.19, yesterday's close was 16.14, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FDD shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund is currently valued at 16.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.37% and USD. View the chart live to track FDD movements.
How to buy FDD stock?
You can buy First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund shares at the current price of 16.19. Orders are usually placed near 16.19 or 16.49, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDD stock?
Investing in First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.99 - 16.69 and current price 16.19. Many compare 0.50% and 12.67% before placing orders at 16.19 or 16.49. Explore the FDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 16.69. Within 10.99 - 16.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (FDD) over the year was 10.99. Comparing it with the current 16.19 and 10.99 - 16.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDD stock split?
First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.14, and 35.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.14
- Open
- 16.19
- Bid
- 16.19
- Ask
- 16.49
- Low
- 16.16
- High
- 16.19
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.67%
- Year Change
- 35.37%
