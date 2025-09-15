QuotesSections
FDD
FDD: First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund

16.19 USD 0.05 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDD exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.16 and at a high of 16.19.

Follow First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FDD stock price today?

First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund stock is priced at 16.19 today. It trades within 16.16 - 16.19, yesterday's close was 16.14, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FDD shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund is currently valued at 16.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.37% and USD. View the chart live to track FDD movements.

How to buy FDD stock?

You can buy First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund shares at the current price of 16.19. Orders are usually placed near 16.19 or 16.49, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FDD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FDD stock?

Investing in First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.99 - 16.69 and current price 16.19. Many compare 0.50% and 12.67% before placing orders at 16.19 or 16.49. Explore the FDD price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 16.69. Within 10.99 - 16.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (FDD) over the year was 10.99. Comparing it with the current 16.19 and 10.99 - 16.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FDD stock split?

First Trust Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.14, and 35.37% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.16 16.19
Year Range
10.99 16.69
Previous Close
16.14
Open
16.19
Bid
16.19
Ask
16.49
Low
16.16
High
16.19
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
0.50%
6 Months Change
12.67%
Year Change
35.37%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K