FCOM: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

70.52 USD 1.62 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCOM exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.45 and at a high of 71.59.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FCOM stock price today?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock is priced at 70.52 today. It trades within 70.45 - 71.59, yesterday's close was 72.14, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of FCOM shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF is currently valued at 70.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FCOM movements.

How to buy FCOM stock?

You can buy Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF shares at the current price of 70.52. Orders are usually placed near 70.52 or 70.82, while 254 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow FCOM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FCOM stock?

Investing in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.96 - 72.98 and current price 70.52. Many compare 0.36% and 24.37% before placing orders at 70.52 or 70.82. Explore the FCOM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the past year was 72.98. Within 48.96 - 72.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) over the year was 48.96. Comparing it with the current 70.52 and 48.96 - 72.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCOM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FCOM stock split?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.14, and 25.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
70.45 71.59
Year Range
48.96 72.98
Previous Close
72.14
Open
71.23
Bid
70.52
Ask
70.82
Low
70.45
High
71.59
Volume
254
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
0.36%
6 Months Change
24.37%
Year Change
25.50%
31 October, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.7%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Employment Cost Index q/q
Act
Fcst
0.9%
Prev
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
420
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
550
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev