FCOM: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF
FCOM exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.45 and at a high of 71.59.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FCOM News
- Alphabet Surges on Q3 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Watch
- Why Eurozone Capital Markets Offer An Advantage To Tech Firms
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Alphabet's Stock Jumps as Antitrust Fears Ease: ETFs in Focus
- Alphabet Hits an All-Time High: More Rally Ahead for ETFs?
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Telecomm ETFs in Focus After VZ & T's Q2 Earnings Beat
- Disney Beats on Q3 Earnings, Bets Big on NFL: ETFs in Focus
- Meta Jumps on Q2 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Tap
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GOOGL, MAGS, IXP, FCOM, VOX and XLC
- ETFs to Soar Post Alphabet's Strong Q2 Earnings Results
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- FCOM ETF Has A Provable Alpha: Here’s How (NYSEARCA:FCOM)
- Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- April 2025 Perspective
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
- Fidelity Capital & Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Tax-Free Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCOM stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock is priced at 70.52 today. It trades within 70.45 - 71.59, yesterday's close was 72.14, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of FCOM shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF is currently valued at 70.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FCOM movements.
How to buy FCOM stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF shares at the current price of 70.52. Orders are usually placed near 70.52 or 70.82, while 254 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow FCOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCOM stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.96 - 72.98 and current price 70.52. Many compare 0.36% and 24.37% before placing orders at 70.52 or 70.82. Explore the FCOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the past year was 72.98. Within 48.96 - 72.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) over the year was 48.96. Comparing it with the current 70.52 and 48.96 - 72.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCOM stock split?
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.14, and 25.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.14
- Open
- 71.23
- Bid
- 70.52
- Ask
- 70.82
- Low
- 70.45
- High
- 71.59
- Volume
- 254
- Daily Change
- -2.25%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.37%
- Year Change
- 25.50%
