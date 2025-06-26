Currencies / FCN
FCN: FTI Consulting Inc
163.15 USD 0.13 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FCN exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 161.95 and at a high of 163.56.
Follow FTI Consulting Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FCN News
- FTI Consulting appoints cybersecurity expert Keith Wojcieszek to senior role
- FTI Consulting names Paul Linton as interim CFO following resignation
- FTI Consulting appoints Dr. Shaun Rangappa as senior managing director
- Here's Why FTI Consulting (FCN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why FTI Consulting (FCN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why FTI Consulting (FCN) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- FTI Consulting CFO to depart in September, interim replacement named
- Britain appoints FTI Consulting for Thames Water contingency plans - report
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- FTI Consulting Tops Q2 Estimates
- FTI Consulting Stock Remains Flat Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- FTI Consulting shares surge after beating Q2 expectations
- FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- FTI Consulting Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth amid year-over-year declines
- FTI Consulting earnings beat by $0.23, revenue topped estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Ocean Wilsons’ tender offer becomes unconditional
- FTI Consulting adds senior trade experts to expand advisory services
- FTI Consulting appoints cybersecurity expert Natasha Passley in Sydney
- FTI Consulting (FCN): Solid Operator, Fairly Priced; A Hold
- Banking and Payments Expert Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
- Prax Group, Owner of Lindsey Oil Refinery, Enters Insolvency - report
- Trump Administration to review federal consulting contracts, Bloomberg reports
Daily Range
161.95 163.56
Year Range
151.75 231.65
- Previous Close
- 163.02
- Open
- 163.49
- Bid
- 163.15
- Ask
- 163.45
- Low
- 161.95
- High
- 163.56
- Volume
- 298
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- -3.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.53%
- Year Change
- -28.21%
