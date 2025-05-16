Currencies / FBLG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FBLG: FibroBiologics Inc
0.53 USD 0.01 (1.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBLG exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.52 and at a high of 0.54.
Follow FibroBiologics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBLG News
- FibroBiologics stock price target maintained at $10 by H.C. Wainwright
- FibroBiologics reports progress in bone marrow organoid technology
- FibroBiologics files patent for multipotent cell generation method
- FibroBiologics Closes Third $5 Million Tranche of $25 Million Financing
- FibroBiologics to Present at the BIO International Convention 2025
- FibroBiologics appoints new CFO amid clinical trials
- FBLG stock touches 52-week low at $0.71 amid sharp annual decline
- FibroBiologics Presents at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting
Daily Range
0.52 0.54
Year Range
0.52 3.90
- Previous Close
- 0.54
- Open
- 0.53
- Bid
- 0.53
- Ask
- 0.83
- Low
- 0.52
- High
- 0.54
- Volume
- 281
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- -10.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -47.00%
- Year Change
- -82.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev