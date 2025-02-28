Currencies / FATBP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FATBP: FAT Brands Inc - 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock
2.49 USD 0.14 (5.96%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FATBP exchange rate has changed by 5.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.31 and at a high of 2.49.
Follow FAT Brands Inc - 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FATBP News
- FAT Brands Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FAT)
- Fat Brands warrants expire and are delisted from Nasdaq
- FATBP stock touches 52-week low at $2.28 amid sharp annual decline
- FATBP stock touches 52-week low at $3.49 amid sharp decline
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.31 2.49
Year Range
2.00 10.30
- Previous Close
- 2.35
- Open
- 2.36
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.31
- High
- 2.49
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 5.96%
- Month Change
- 14.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -69.18%
- Year Change
- -74.44%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev