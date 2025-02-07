Currencies / FARM
FARM: Farmer Brothers Company
1.85 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FARM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.88.
Follow Farmer Brothers Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FARM News
- Farmer Bros.: Dismal Outlook Makes Sale Imperative - Hold (NASDAQ:FARM)
- Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Farmer Bros. Gross Margin Up 45% in Q4
- Earnings call transcript: Farmer Bros. Co Q4 2025 reports wider EPS loss, stock surges
- Farmer Bros shares soar 18% on improved margins
- Farmer Bros. Co earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Farmer Bros. Co. forms committee to explore strategic alternatives
- El Camino Hospital buys South Bay site from ag company Yuki Farms
- Farmer Brothers stock hits 52-week low at $1.46 amid challenges
Daily Range
1.83 1.88
Year Range
1.34 3.29
- Previous Close
- 1.85
- Open
- 1.88
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.88
- Volume
- 330
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -7.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.67%
- Year Change
- -5.13%
