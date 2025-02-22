- Overview
EZA: iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund
EZA exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.65 and at a high of 65.05.
Follow iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EZA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EZA stock price today?
iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund stock is priced at 64.84 today. It trades within 64.65 - 65.05, yesterday's close was 63.55, and trading volume reached 363. The live price chart of EZA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund is currently valued at 64.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.63% and USD. View the chart live to track EZA movements.
How to buy EZA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund shares at the current price of 64.84. Orders are usually placed near 64.84 or 65.14, while 363 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow EZA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EZA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 40.16 - 67.71 and current price 64.84. Many compare 0.37% and 31.26% before placing orders at 64.84 or 65.14. Explore the EZA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the past year was 67.71. Within 40.16 - 67.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) over the year was 40.16. Comparing it with the current 64.84 and 40.16 - 67.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EZA stock split?
iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.55, and 29.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.55
- Open
- 64.85
- Bid
- 64.84
- Ask
- 65.14
- Low
- 64.65
- High
- 65.05
- Volume
- 363
- Daily Change
- 2.03%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.26%
- Year Change
- 29.63%
