QuotesSections
Currencies / EZA
Back to US Stock Market

EZA: iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund

64.84 USD 1.29 (2.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EZA exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.65 and at a high of 65.05.

Follow iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EZA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EZA stock price today?

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund stock is priced at 64.84 today. It trades within 64.65 - 65.05, yesterday's close was 63.55, and trading volume reached 363. The live price chart of EZA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund is currently valued at 64.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.63% and USD. View the chart live to track EZA movements.

How to buy EZA stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund shares at the current price of 64.84. Orders are usually placed near 64.84 or 65.14, while 363 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow EZA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EZA stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 40.16 - 67.71 and current price 64.84. Many compare 0.37% and 31.26% before placing orders at 64.84 or 65.14. Explore the EZA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the past year was 67.71. Within 40.16 - 67.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) over the year was 40.16. Comparing it with the current 64.84 and 40.16 - 67.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EZA stock split?

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.55, and 29.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
64.65 65.05
Year Range
40.16 67.71
Previous Close
63.55
Open
64.85
Bid
64.84
Ask
65.14
Low
64.65
High
65.05
Volume
363
Daily Change
2.03%
Month Change
0.37%
6 Months Change
31.26%
Year Change
29.63%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%